Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NYSE CTLT opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

