Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,785 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,007,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

