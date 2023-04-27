Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 559 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $153,753,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

