BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.