Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.90.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

