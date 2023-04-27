Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $3.16. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 440,422 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

