Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

