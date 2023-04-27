Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

