Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 214 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

