Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 367 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

