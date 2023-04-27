Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 391 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $321.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

