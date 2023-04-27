Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ BWBBP traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

