Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,493. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.