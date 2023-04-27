Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.37. 21,063,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,797,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.71.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

