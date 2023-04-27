Bridgeworth LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,785,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,578,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 95,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.