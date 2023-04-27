Bridgeworth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 11,714 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $663.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

