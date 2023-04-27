Bridgeworth LLC Sells 230,923 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.79. 139,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.