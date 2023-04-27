Bridgeworth LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,307 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 345,776 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,702,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 2,139,138 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 720,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

