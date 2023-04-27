Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,524 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

