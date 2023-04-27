Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 46,148 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 209.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $173.97.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

