Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,570 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

