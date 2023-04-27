Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

