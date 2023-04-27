Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

