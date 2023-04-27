Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.