Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.