Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.0% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $614.76. 809,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,466. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.37 and a 200-day moving average of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

