Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $48.57

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.