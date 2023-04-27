Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Price Target at $11.52

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tricon Residential by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TCN stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.