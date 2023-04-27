Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Price Target at $11.52

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.52.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tricon Residential by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.9 %
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Tricon Residential Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.
