Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $45.67

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000.

Shares of VRDN opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.