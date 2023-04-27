Brokers Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

