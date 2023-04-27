Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) Trading Up 2.6%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 312,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 346,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter worth $39,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

