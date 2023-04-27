Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

