Burney Co. Acquires 1,116 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Burney Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,634 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.53. 146,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

