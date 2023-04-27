Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,085 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.42% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 36,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

