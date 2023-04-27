Burney Co. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,626 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,637 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 661,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 297.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 362.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 447,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 443,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,877. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $44.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.