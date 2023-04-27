Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 158,928 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

