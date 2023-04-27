Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.81. 138,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,629. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

