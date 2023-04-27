Burney Co. Sells 10,793 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

GPI stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

