Burney Co. Sells 1,929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $13.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.77. 5,185,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,060. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

