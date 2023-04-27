Burney Co. Sells 6,571 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 34,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.