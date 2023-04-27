Burney Co. Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. 1,118,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,245. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.28.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.