Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 400,378 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 2.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $44,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,618,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 543,897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

