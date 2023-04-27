Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $257.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

