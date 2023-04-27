Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

