Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 59,521 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

