Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walmart by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.33. 1,470,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,720. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

