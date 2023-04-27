Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.30. 887,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.87.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

