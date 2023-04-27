Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.04. 4,006,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

