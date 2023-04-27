Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $719.80 and last traded at $719.17. Approximately 34,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 57,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $666.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $683.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $273,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $1,128,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

