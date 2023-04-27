CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International updated its FY23 guidance to $18.09-$18.72 EPS.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $10.91 on Thursday, hitting $311.64. 187,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.20.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

